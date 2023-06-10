Rubina Dilaik meets with car accident, Abhinav Shukla lashes out at those jumping traffic lights: 'Beware of idiots...'

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla/Instagram

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik has met with a car accident, as her husband Abhinav Shukla shared on Twitter. Shukla also lashed out at those who use mobile phones while driving and jump traffic lights as he shared a couple of photos of the two cars involved in the accident.

Taking to his Twitter, Abhinav wrote, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical." He further tagged Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police and asked them to take strict action, as he added, "@MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik".

Rubina and Abhinav's fans showed their concern as soon as he shared the update. While one of them wrote, "I hope you both are fine please take care", while another added, "Hope so you guys are safe & fine now and there are no major injuries." Another quote-tweeted him, "Sending prayers for the forever good health of Rubina. Thank God Ruby is fine and nothing happened, however, these idiots jumping traffic signals should be penalised."

Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action ! @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/mOT5FPs4Vo — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) June 10, 2023

For the unversed, Dilaik and Shukla tied the knot with each other in 2018 in Shimla. They both participated together in Bigg Boss 14, which ran from October 2020 to February 2021. Abhinav was evicted in a surprising twist by the supporters, while Rubina went on to win the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show defeating Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni in the Grand Finale.



