Viral video: TV star Rubina Dilaik raises the heat in sexy floral bikini, watch

TV star Rubina Dilaik raises heat in floral bikini

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is without doubt one of the top TV actresses in the country. Rubina Dilaik is hugely popular among her fans for her superb fashion sense and bold attitude. Rubina Dilaik is one of the few celebrities who do not mind to speak their mind out and she often gets trolled for this too.

Rubina Dilaik is highly active on Instagram too and she keeps on sharing her phoos and videos on Instagram to remain in touch with her millions of fans. Since Rubina Dilaik enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, most of her videos and photos go viral within no time. Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral in which the actress can be seen wearing a hot and sexy floral bikini and enjoying some quality time alone.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared by Rubina Dilaik last year and it has received over 3 lakh likes so far. Rubina Dilaik was recently in the news as two of her sisters got married within a gap of few weeks. Rubina has shared several videos and photos from the wedding ceremonies on her Instagram.

On the work front, was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she was the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.