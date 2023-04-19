Ronit Roy pens cryptic note on being betrayed by someone who calls 'brother', Smriti Irani asks 'kya hua'

Credit: Ronit Roy/Instagram

Television and film actor Ronit Bose Roy, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and penned a cryptic note about being betrayed by someone who calls you brother. The actor said that he takes 'brother' word seriously and if the person betrays then he gets hurt.

He wrote, “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine.” In the caption, the actor penned, “Money, status, all materials lost can be regained. Time, love, respect, and relationships once lost can never be. At least not to its fullest glory. Why be #fake when you #needtobereal . #respect #yourself #screw #fakelove.”

This post not only grabbed social media users’ attention, but actor’s friends and colleagues also reacted to the cryptic message. Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani wrote, “Kya hua?” in the comment box.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly said, “I totally feel u …. (sad face emoticon) Take it with a pinch of salt and move on …. Ekla Cholo re! (sic).” Actor Actor Anuj Sachdeva said, “You are right…These days these words are used for the heck of it. (Bro.. is like HI.. sorry is like Chill.. relax is like f**k it!).”

Fans also reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “sir all videos on youtube these days just have these wrds .. it has become irritating.” The second one said, “true, people are just using as per their needs, jarurat khatam, bhai bandi khatam.” The third one said, “The problem is people these days live their lives on social media ...just bcos they may hv the "Be Real" platform they think they're real... Love off Instagram etc etc etc .... Theres nothing more Fake than social media and sadly ppl live their lives in this fake world.” Another said, “I know exactly what u mean.....but c'est la vie Ronit. Just remember there are a handful who will backstab but there are more than thousands who adore u!!!..Keep rocking.”

