Television

Television

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

Rituraj Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Television and film actor Rituraj Singh, who is popularly known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Anupamaa, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at 59 due to cardiac arrest. Rituraj's close friend, actor Amit Bahl confirmed the demise of the actor to Times of India. Amit revealed that Rituraj was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was recently hospitalised. 

The portal quoted Amit, "Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away." 

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also confirmed Rituraj's demise and paid condolence through his social media. On X, Vivek tweeted, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die."

Here's Vivek's tweet on Rituraj 

Many netizens expressed their sorrow at the sudden demise of Rituraj. An internet user wrote, "Really sad. He was very talented, Rest in peace Ritu Raj Singh." Another internet user wrote, "Really sad...watched him in a recent series. Om Shanti. This is the third sad news since last week....Kavita Chowdhury, Suhani Bhatnagar and now this." A netizen wrote, "Ohhh very sad...Om Shanti..he was part of Anupama and doing well." Another netizen wrote, "Very shocking. May he rest in peace. Hope his family gets the strength to bear this loss." 

Rituraj was last seen playing the main antagonist in Rohit Shetty's maiden web series, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi-starrer Indian Police Force.

