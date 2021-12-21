Ritesh reacts to domestic violence allegations made by wife Snigdha, says still not legally married to Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh reportedly tied the knot with each other in 2019, but the world finally saw Ritesh's face this year when he entered the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard contestant along with his wife. As soon as the couple entered the show, rumours started floating around among the media and the public about Ritesh's real identity. Now, after being evicted from the show this weekend, Ritesh has clarified some of these rumours and reacted to the shocking domestic violence allegations made against him by his first wife, Snigdha Priya.

When speaking with Hindustan Times about his decision to keep his face hidden from the public for two years, Ritesh said that he did not wish to hide it intentionally, he just wanted to keep his relationship with Rakhi very personal. He also talked about the domestic allegations levied against him by his first wife Snigdha who had claimed that he is a ‘brutal husband’ who beats her up for hours.



"Bigg Boss ki journey agar aap logon ne dekhi hogi toh shayad aapne dekha hoga. Aisa mera dual personality toh hai nahi, yeh spam phaila rahi hai. Waise husband ke saath aap kyun rehna chahengi itne din tak? Koi bhi samajhdaar ladki ek din bhi na rahe", he said while talking to the national daily.

Ritesh also added that his first wife had eloped twice from their home and does not want to sign the divorce papers. He added that he is still not legally married to Rakhi Sawant as the divorce formalities with his first wife are not completed yet. "Hum logon ne ishwar ko sakshi maan ke ek doosre ko pati patni sweekar kiya hai. Kahin hum logon ne court marriage abhi ki nahi hai. Legal terms mein, main definitely yeh divorce ka wait kar raha hoon, jaise hi hoga, main formal marriage karunga Rakhi ke saath", he said in his interview to the publication.

While talking about his journey on the Salman Khan's show, Ritesh said that he expected to be inside the house for some time. He stated that he was beginning to understand the game now and described his stint in the reality show as 'wonderful'.