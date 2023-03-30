Watch: Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia recreates her iconic Sita look for Ram Navami with show's old saree, fans go nostalgic

Dipika Chikhlia as Sita

Ramayan was one of the most successful Indian television shows. The mythological drama created by Ramanand Sagar was not just one of the most-watched but also among the most impactful television programs when it aired on Doordarshan in the late 80s. It also turned its stars into household names. This week, 35 years after the show ended, Dipika Chihlia, who played Sita, recreated her look with her signature saffron saree ahead of Ram Navami.

Ramayan starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram along with Dipika as Sita, Sunil Lehri as Laxman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravan. The show had Dipika’s Sita dressed in a simple gerua saree for the most of the run, particularly after Lord Ram’s vanvaas (banishment). The look became the signature for Sita’s depiction in media and was re-used by many TV shows and films after that.

Earlier this week, Dipika shared an Instagram Reel on her profile with glimpses of her dressed in a gerua saree and wrote, “Throw back … nostalgia …..unedited footage or is it recreated.” The following day, she posted another glimpse of herself in the same Sita look, which was praised by the fans as well. On Wednesday, on the eve of Ram Navami, she posted the final post in her series.

Reacting to her videos, fans said that she looked like ‘Sita reborn’. Many thanked her for recreating the look. “Our childhood memories are alive again,” wrote one fan. Dipika also revealed that the saree she was wearing in the video was the same that she wore on the show 35 years ago. “Wanted to share …this is the same Saree I wore during Luv Kush Kaand.” The Luv Kush Kaand was one of the final segments of Ramayan and then its sequel Luv Kush.

Ramayan aired from 1987-88 and comprised of 78 episodes. It became an iconic series with praise for depiction of the popular Hindu epic, music by Ravindra Jain, and screen legend Ashok Kumar’s narration. A sequel – Luv Kush – based on Uttar Ramayan, aired in October 1988, months after the original show ended.