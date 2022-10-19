Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia gets trolled for her latest video, netizens say 'apko shobha nahi deta'

Dipika Chikhlia/Instagram

Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia has been well-loved by her fans for the last many years. She has a sizable social media following and regularly uploads content to Instagram. She recently posted a fantastic self-transition video. Some online users praised it and left polite remarks, while others disapproved of the video and trolled the actress.

One wrote ‘ye konsa step hai’. While another wrote ‘ye sab apko shobha nahi deta.’

Check out the viral video here:

For the unversed, After fatching Adipurush teaser, ipika Chikhlia has claimed that she doesn't believe the Ramayan story should include VFX.

Dipika told IndiaToday.in, “Maine Adipurush ka teaser definitely dekha hai. And I think Ramayan is a story, jo sachchai ki kahani hai aur satvikta ki kahani hai. (I have seen the teaser of Adiprush. I think Ramayan is a story of truth and morality.) I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX, that’s my personal take on this.

Although she could not see Hanuman's leather clothing well in the teaser, Dipika Chikhlia claimed that she had heard that it was being criticised by people.

And there were people talking about how Hanuman ji is wearing leather and teaser mein mujhe itna clearly kuch nazar nahi aaya. (I could not see it clearly in the teaser.) Agar aisa hai toh mujhe lagta hai ki Valmiki ji aur Tulsi ji ne jis sacchai se likhi thi kahani granth, mujhe lagta hai usko hume maintain karna chahiye kyunki ye hamare desh ki dharohar hain (If that is the case, then I think that the intention that Valmiki and Tulsidas had while writing the epic, should be maintained because it is an asset of our country.),” she said.