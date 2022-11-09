Headlines

Rakhi Sawant faces FIR for supporting MeToo accused Sajid Khan; is there a Sherlyn Chopra connection?

Feud between Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra started when former supported #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan after latter filed police complaint.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant has landed herself into legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against the actress and her advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt under IPC sections 354A, 500, 504, 509 & IT ACT 67A.

For the unversed, recently the actress filed a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra after she lashed out at her for supporting Sajid Khan. As per the media reports, Sherlyn Chopra filed FIR against Rakhi.

It all started when Sherlyn, who earlier filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan,  engaged in a war of words with Rakhi for coming out in support of Sajid and Raj Kundra. 

She made fun of Rakhi Sawant a few days ago by mimicking her in front of the paparazzi and even made several personal allegations against her. On Saturday, after filing a complaint against Sherlyn along with her lawyer in Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station, Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn’s remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her boyfriend has started questioning her. 

"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me `whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying`, do I really have 10 boyfriends`. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it," she said. Rakhi and her lawyer stated that they have filed a case against Sherlyn and that Rakhi is talking "on the basis of evidence". 

While interacting with the media they even played alleged videos of Sherlyn Chopra. Rakhi also alleged that Sherlyn "blackmails powerful men for money".Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them.Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, levelled the allegations against him. 

 

