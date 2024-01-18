Headlines

Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for 'attempting to shame' Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17: 'When all else fails...'

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan were pitted against Arun Mashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar in the torture task in Bigg Boss 17 this week.

IANS

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

Edited by

The Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 17 was high on aggressive drama, as housemates were seen clashing over a task making it very unappetising to watch. 

A big fight took place during a torture task where contestants were split into Team A and Team B. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan in Team B were pitted against Arun Mashetty, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar in Team A.

Vicky and his team used chilli powder to torture the opposite team. They later took things further by hiding the buckets and chilli powder to save themselves from being tortured by the other team during their chance. This ignited a series of fights between Vicky and Munawar.

During this time, Mannara, who was a part of Munawar’s team, also did her bit to protect her team members and was seen standing against Vicky and his team. Vicky also passed certain remarks, claiming that Mannara was sitting on Munawar’s lap. He made claims such as if she is "feeling good" sitting on his lap and tagged her "cheap".

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt slammed Vicky for making such a comment. She took to her X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, ""Very, very Improper, the way you are sitting." Says a male contestant attempting to shame #MannaraChopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend. When all else fails, shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool. #Biggboss17."

After the fight at night, Munawar managed to find the buckets. When he tried to get them in the morning, Vicky pulled him after which another physical fight of sorts broke out in the house. Later, Team A nominated the entire Team B  and went straight to the finale week after Bigg Boss gave them the option to do so.

