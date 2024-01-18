Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Indian Police Force to True Detective: Night Country, here are the shows and films premiering on OTT this week.
Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, Kubra, and True Detective: Night Country are the films and shows that will premiere on OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video this week.
1. Indian Police Force
Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, the next part in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Indian Police Force starts streaming on Prime Video on January 19.
2. Extra Ordinary Man
Nithiin and Sreeleela-starrer Telugu action comedy Extra Ordinary Man will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 19 after its thearical release on December 8, 2023.
3. Sixty Minutes
The German mixed martial arts film Sixty Minutes will start streaming on Netflix on January 19. Emilio Sakraya headlines this action drama film, which has a runtime of just 88 minutes.
4. True Detective: Night Country
True Detective: Night Country is the fourth season of the American anthology crime drama series. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starrer began streaming on JioCinema from January 15.
5. Kubra
Starring Cagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, and Ahsen Eroglu in the leading roles, the pre-apocalyptic Tukrish drama series Kubra starts streaming on Netflix from January 18.