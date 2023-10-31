P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala's murder investigation spirals into virus conspiracy

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, P.I. Meena features Tanya Maniktala in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Amazon Original series features Tanya Maniktala as P.I. Meena, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch P.I. Meena in Hindi, along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, starting November 3

Prime Video, on Tuesday, unveiled the captivating trailer of its upcoming crime-detective series P.I. Meena. Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Amazon Original series features Tanya Maniktala in the titular role, along with Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series will premiere exclusively in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. P.I. Meena is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The trailer prepares viewers for a mysterious journey, as Private Investigator Meenakshi Iyer aka P.I. Meena (essayed by Tanya Maniktala) goes down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy that is tearing apart the worlds of anyone that nears it. When the young and troubled Meena begins to investigate an accident that she was a witness to, her life goes into an upheaval. Little does she realize that she would get entangled deeper into a conspiracy than she could have ever imagined. Yet, determined to solve the case, the young investigator tries to unravel the web of mysteries, which leaves her right in the middle of a whirlwind of deception and an unexpected virus breakout.

Talking about her role, lead actor Tanya Maniktala said, “I feel blessed to have the confidence of Arindam Mitra and Debaloy Bhattacharya to play the lead in such an intriguing series. While it has been challenging, the role of Meenakshi Iyer has truly been enriching for me as an actor, undergoing countless hours of preparation to be able to do justice to not only the character but also the riveting story. P.I. Meena is very different from what I have done in the past. Her determination to fight for what’s right, her emotional overdrive and the nuances of her persona are what convinced me to not miss on the opportunity to play her. The trailer is only a glimpse of the story that will take the audience for a rollercoaster ride when they watch the series and enjoy the captivating performances, the mastery in direction of Debaloy, and the perfectly crafted story, keeping them hooked till the very end.”

“I am an avid fan of the crime-investigative genre. But P.I. Meena is a step further, with the thrill and suspense taking you till the very edge, and then surprising you with something completely unimaginable. It’s the kind of content I thoroughly enjoy being a part of, and I am sure by the end the audience will been extremely satisfied with a worthwhile experience for their time spent watching the series,” said Parambrata Chatterjee.

“Playing intense characters has been one of the many joys of my acting career. And when I first got the script for P.I. Meena, I just knew that Dr. Rakhaw will be one more memorable role for me to enjoy playing and fondly remember even years down the road. The story, and the vision of the director for this series is what had me convinced that I must be a part of this extremely detailed and elaborate investigative crime-drama,” added Jisshu Sengupta.

P.I. Meena is a part of Prime Video’s festive lineup for the Great Indian Festival 2023. The lineup also includes several other Original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, special discounts every day for the first 1,000 customers renting titles on the Prime Video store, and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers, with up to 50% discounts across several Prime Video Channels