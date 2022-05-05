Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note on brother's death anniversary, says 'my heart is still wounded'

Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Popular television actress Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli in May 2021 due to Covid-19 complications and other health-related issues. Remembering her brother on his first death anniversary, the actress penned down a lengthy heartbreaking note sharing a video of him.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, May 4, Nikki shared her grief as she wrote, "The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you."

She further added how she still feels as painful as the first day of his demise. "A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here."

Nikki continued in her post about how the loss of a loved one can impact the lives of other family members as she wrote, "A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives."



"Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed. 4.05.2021", the actress concluded her emotional note.