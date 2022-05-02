Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in green bikini top, video goes viral

Nikki Tamboli understands how to wow us with her fashion statement. Her social media accounts are constantly updated with sultry and sensual photographs. She just shared a video of herself wearing a bikini top and bottoms.

She tagged Goa in her location, so it's safe to assume she's enjoying the time of her life in Goa.

She can be seen twirling and putting her hands in her hair as she poses for the camera in the video she uploaded.

Take a look at the video here:

Pratik Sehajpal, who finished at the second position in 'Bigg Boss 15', and Nikki Tamboli, who finished at the third position in 'Bigg Boss 14', were participating in the comedy series The Khatra Khatra Show on Colors TV. As per the show's premise, the celebrities take part in hilarious and challenging tasks as dictated by the show's hosts comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The third season of the show premiered on Sunday, March 13, and in its first episode, Nikki and Pratik were seen engaged in a task called 'The Puppet Date'. After the task, when Bharti asked Nikki if she would like to go on such a date with Pratik again, she replied, "Main shaadi karna chahungi (I would like to marry him)". Pratik couldn't stop himself from blushing and kneeled down to propose Nikki with a red rose in the fun segment.

Also read: Nikki Tamboli shows off her washboard abs in lehenga choli - WATCH

Nikki Tamboli has been winning the internet's hearts ever since made her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry in 'Bigg Boss 14'. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of fame, which eventually helped with her next endeavours such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and the many music videos and TV appearances that she has been busy shooting.



On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti' and 'Number Likh' among other music videos.