Nikki Tamboli shows off her washboard abs in lehenga choli - WATCH

Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a stylish statement that wows us. She frequently posts steamy and seductive photos to her social media accounts. She just posted a video in which she is seen wearing a shimmery lehenga choli that she looks stunning in.

She captioned the post as, "The moon only glows when kissed by the sun."

Take a look:

Nikki had previously made headlines after sharing photographs from a magazine cover shoot in which she went for a daring and sultry look, ditching her bra and wearing a bright jacket with matching leggings.

Nikki Tamboli has been winning the internet's hearts ever since made her debut in the Hindi entertainment industry in 'Bigg Boss 14'. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of fame, which eventually helped with her next endeavours such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and the many music videos and TV appearances that she has been busy shooting.



On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti' and 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.