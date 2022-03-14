Pratik Sehajpal reacts after Nikki Tamboli says that she wants to marry him - WATCH

Pratik Sehajpal, who finished at the second position in 'Bigg Boss 15', and Nikki Tamboli, who finished at the third position in 'Bigg Boss 14', are now participating in the comedy series 'The Khatra Khatra Show' on Colors TV. As per the show's premise, the celebrities take part in hilarious and challenging tasks as dictated by the show's hosts comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The third season of the show premiered on Sunday, March 13, and in its first episode, Nikki and Pratik were seen engaged in a task called 'The Puppet Date'. After the task, when Bharti asked Nikki if she would like to go on such a date with Pratik again, she replied, "Main shaadi karna chahungi (I would like to marry him)". Pratik couldn't stop himself from blushing and kneeled down to propose Nikki with a red rose in the fun segment.

Nikki even shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Yeh hai relationship goals! Pratik proposing to Nikki between the task is so cute". Fans loved their chemistry, as seen from the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "U both r killing it, what a chemistry", while another commented, "Can't wait....Finally We will see both Of U together sharing same screen space". Another comment read as, "U both look awesome both are Savage and honest people hardworking and dedicated."

Watch the viral video here



WATCH | 'Bigg Boss 15' first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal takes an auto-rickshaw ride, video goes viral



Apart from these two television personalities, Pratik's best friend from 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Bigg Boss 15' Nishant Bhat, Nishant's best friend and choreographer Punit Pathak will be the other participants in 'The Khatra Khatra Show'. The premiere episode also saw Karan Kundrra, and Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as special guests on the comedy show. The show will be telecast on Colors TV from Monday-Friday at 11 pm and can be watched on Voot from 7 pm onwards.