‘There are things death cannot touch’: Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note on late brother Jatin’s birthday

‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Nikki Tamboli on Wednesday shared an emotional post on the occasion of her brother’s birthday who is no more. The actress took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post, it seems that Nikki has been missing her brother a lot.

On Jatin's birthday, his sister Nikki Tamboli wrote an emotional note on social media. She mentioned, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.”

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli’s brother succumbed to COVID-19 a few months ago, which was a devastating turn of events. She had shared this news with everyone through social media, she had shared a series of pictures. She even penned a poem, she wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name...In life, we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us, we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell Not ever said goodbye You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why A million times we will miss you A million times we will cry If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died We will meet again someday I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth...You are always loved immensely and never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace!!!I Miss You, Dada!”

Needless to say, the second wave of Covid-19 left thousands of families devasted. Hundreds of children lost both their parents, thousands of people lost their loved ones, and lakhs of people lost their jobs during the tough times of Covid-19.