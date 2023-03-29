Search icon
Nia Sharma's stunning photos in black saree break the internet, netizens call her 'hottest TV actress'

Check out the latest gorgeous photos shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Indian entertainment industry with a well-toned physique. She often shares her revealing and alluring pictures and videos on her Instagram, where she has a huge fan base of around 7.7 million dedicated fans and followers.

The television star set the internet on fire on Wednesday, March 29, when she shared stunning photos in a black saree with a plunging neckline. The actress's pictures went viral on social media as soon as she shared them on her Instagram with the caption, "Call’em Beauty shots or what!!".

Nia's fans flooded her comments section with fire and red heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, "Hottest TV actress for a reason!" with fiery heart emoji, while another commented, "Stunning in black" with a black heart emoji. Multiple other netizens made comments such as "So beautiful", "Gorgeous", and "Nice saree".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The popular actress has also acted in multiple successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and Jamai Raja. She participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017 and came fourth. In 2020, she won the special edition Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. The actress showed her sexy moves in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022. She was paired with the choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani and finished in eighth place.

Nia has also appeared in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Hairaan, and Paisa Paisa among others. Her most recent music video Daiyya Daiyya featured in Suniel Shetty-starrer action thriller series Hunter on Amazon miniTV.

