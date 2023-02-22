Nia Sharma’s latest post sets internet on fire, Rubina Dilaik says ‘sexiness is clear’

Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits

TV actress Nia Sharma is widely regarded as one of the most popular faces of Indian TV industry and Nia remains in news not only for her acting talent but also for her bold fashion sense and social media posts. Nia Sharma was once ranked at third place in Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list. Nia Sharma is very active on social media and keeps on posting her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram. Most of her posts on social media go viral and now a post of Nia Sharma in all-denim look has gone viral on the Instragram.

In the viral post, Nia Sharma can be seen in an all-denim look and she is looking quite sensuous sitting inside a car. Nia is sporting a a blue cropped denim shirt and jeans. She captioned the post, “My Judgements are pretty Clouded.” Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik commented on Nia Sharma’s post and said, “But sexiness is Clear.”

Look at the viral post here:

Nia Sharma’s fans are also liking the post a lot and many of them are praising her stunning look.

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.