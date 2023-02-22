Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Nia Sharma’s latest post sets internet on fire, Rubina Dilaik says ‘sexiness is clear’

In the viral post, Nia Sharma can be seen in an all-denim look and she is looking quite sensuous sitting inside a car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Nia Sharma’s latest post sets internet on fire, Rubina Dilaik says ‘sexiness is clear’
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits

TV actress Nia Sharma is widely regarded as one of the most popular faces of Indian TV industry and Nia remains in news not only for her acting talent but also for her bold fashion sense and social media posts. Nia Sharma was once ranked at third place in Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list. Nia Sharma is very active on social media and keeps on posting her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram. Most of her posts on social media go viral and now a post of Nia Sharma in all-denim look has gone viral on the Instragram.

In the viral post, Nia Sharma can be seen in an all-denim look and she is looking quite sensuous sitting inside a car. Nia is sporting a a blue cropped denim shirt and jeans. She captioned the post, “My Judgements are pretty Clouded.” Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik commented on Nia Sharma’s post and said, “But sexiness is Clear.”

Look at the viral post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma’s fans are also liking the post a lot and many of them are praising her stunning look.

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.