Nia Sharma drops too hot to handle pictures from her Goa vacay, slays it in pink bikini

Television actress Nia Sharma, who is known for her chic and bold fashion choices, is burning up the internet yet again with her sizzling hot pictures in a salmon bikini from her beach vacay in Goa. The diva, who is basking in the success of her recent music video releases 'Do Ghoonth' and 'Garbe Ki Raat', on Tuesday dropped a carousel of photos on her Instagram handle which left here fans asking for more.

Currently holidaying in Goa, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her beach tan in the now-viral photos while she shows off her sexy figure in a salmon pink bikini top. The actress is seen showing off her assets in the photos that are some great shadow play captures. In one of the many photos that Nia shared, the stunner is seen exhibiting her sexy legs whilst capturing the clear blue sky and the tall palm trees in the click.

Take a look at the photos here:





On Monday, Nia had shared a short video clip flaunting her beach style in denim shorts teamed with a white crop top. Take a look here:

In a recent interview, Nia broke down when a journalist asked about how she deals with trolls. She stated that a lot has changed in the last ten years. "My clothing has gotten nothing but bad press. They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing? She also stated that the outfits she wore in ‘Do Ghoonth' were not her decision, but rather a requirement imposed by the production team."

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She plays Roshni Patel in Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja.' With performances like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,' she established herself as a big and popular performer.