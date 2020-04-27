'Never Have I Ever' Review: Mindy Kaling's show is a relatable not-so-drinking game about a confused US-born desi girl

'NEVER HAVE I EVER'

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Niecy Nash, Richa Shukla Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Ramona Yong, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe (voiceover) and Andy Samberg (voiceover)

Creators: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher

Duration: 10 Episodes

Where To Watch: Netflix

Critics' Rating: 3/5

'Never Have I Ever' Story:

After a traumatic year, all a first-generation Indian-American teen Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

'Never Have I Ever' Review:

The name of the show 'Never Have I Ever' is of a drinking game but it's nothing sort of that. The show starts with a teenage girl well no, a voiceover by Tennis legend John McEnroe, who is the narrator of the show. That can be possibly done by Mindy Kaling who herself is an achiever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi who is struggling to overcome her grief after her dad (Sendhil Ramamurthy) passes away during her performance in school after suffering from cardiac arrest. She then gets paralysed below her waist and thus the struggle doesn't end there.

However, in a year, Devi can stand on her legs and life is back to normal physically and not emotionally. Her dad's death haunts her in every episode but she brings about a change of not being a nerd anymore and living a vibrant new life she got. Apart from her decision of leading a dual life, Devi also has to struggle to lead a life with two cultures - India and America. She worships Indian gods and has fully Indian mother Nalini played by Poorna Jagannathan, who doesn't hold back showing her helicopter mom culture on Devi.

To remove the 'nerd' tag, Devi like a teenage girl has her hormones rushed and wants to have sex with the most popular boy (say hot!) in class. You have to wait and watch to see if they indulge in sex but everyone eventually knows, as these things don't take time to spread like a wildfire.

Sounding like too much cliche, right? Yes, it has all possible stereotypes of an Indian American household. Giving education utmost importance, questioning Nick Jonas marriage to an Indian (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and more. Mindy like her The Office writing made sure to bring about flavours of Indian culture and how it's sometimes like a compulsion for American born Indian. Devi has to not talk to a guy forget holding hands or kissing. She has to attend cultural events wearing the gaudiest Indian attire available there. And wherever an Indian goes 'Sharma ji ka beti/beta' moment has to be there.

Apart from McEnroe, there's an episode with a special voiceover by Andy Samberg, who is a current favourite of many for his role as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That episode brings about a good twist on the show, making the rest of the episodes interesting and not drag.

Coming to performances, Maitreyi is top-notch and leaves an impressive mark as a debutante. She gets into the skin of her character amazingly and seems like playing herself on the show. Poorna Jagannathan will resonate with our Indian mothers with her incredible performance. Her emotional scenes as a single mother, whose number one priority is her daughter make it look real. Sendhil in his special appearances in every episode is heartwarming and we wish he could have been alive.

Talking about the supporting cast, Niecy Nash, Richa Shukla Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Ramona Yong, Jaren Lewison, they all have their own stories and are just not a catalyst on the show.

But what makes Never Have I Ever watchable?! With heavy content making its way on OTT platforms, this show is breezy and a sigh of relief.

'Never Have I Ever' Verdict: Mindy Kaling is a spirit animal for many and Devi resonates her at many levels. Watch it for some lighter and heartwarming bliss amid stressful lockdown.