'My mother asked me to abort the baby': 'Splitsvilla X' fame Anmol Chaudhary opens up on being a single, unmarried mom

'Splitsvilla X' contestant Anmol Chaudhary, who gave birth to a baby boy last September, recently opened up about her struggles of going ahead with the decision of having a child of wedlock. Anmol, who was in a relationship with her boyfriend for two years, spoke about how her ex-beau was against the decision to go ahead with the pregnancy and how she ended up choosing to be a single unmarried mother.

In an interaction with Times of India, Anmol revealed that her initial thought was not to keep the child considering how judgemental society is and also because of her own mental state given she had just had a breakup. She, however, stated that she changed her mind once she heard the heartbeat of her baby.

'In January 2020, I came to know that I am pregnant. Of course, my first thought was never to keep the child initially considering the mental state I was going through because of my breakup. My friends and councillors told me it would not be wise to keep the baby and my financial situation was also very weak," Anmol said.

On what convinced her to keep the baby, Anmol said, "After my breakup, I was very depressed and didn't want to live. I always looked for love but the person I loved ditched me. So, I thought this baby can be that love for me and I shall live for the baby."

Sharing how her family reacted to the news, Anmol said, 'I come from a really conservative family, so I had no guts to inform them but somehow I managed to tell my mother. But my father was not aware. My mother was shaking and asked me to abort the baby. Then I told her I am not asking you but informing that I am pregnant and I am keeping the baby. I know where my mother comes from, so I can't hate her for not supporting me."

Anmol also revealed that her boyfriend was aware of her pregnancy and said that the moment she learnt of her pregnancy she texted him. She disclosed that he had agreed to bear the expenses of the abortion equally with her. But when she heard the heartbeat of her baby, she decided otherwise.

"So after a week, he messaged me asking what happened to your abortion you didn't tell me. I was like I am keeping the baby and he thought I was kidding. After a month he realized I was serious," Anmol said. She added, 'He started abusing me that you can't keep the baby as his friends scared him saying that she is purposely doing all this and will put a rape charge on you. Unfortunately, girls working in this industry are often judged like that. I told the person directly it is my decision and you can't force me to abort. So, you don't interfere.'

Speaking about her realisation after her decision to go ahead with her pregnancy, Anmol said, "I understood that I was on my own and had to do things myself. Even though he said he wanted to help, I felt those were just words because he was scared that I might reveal his identity...I wanted the best for my baby and then we agreed to co-parent but we failed. But if he wants to connect with our son, I am fine with that. I don't have a problem."

Anmol added that her sister stood by her throughout her journey and was also there with her during the delivery. Anmol did not reveal the identy of the father and says that she would like to keep it that way.

She welcomed her son on September 7, 2020' and currently lives in Noida with her sister and her baby. Speaking about her son, Anmol added that his laugh and "the ways he connects with me are things which keep me going and make me stronger."