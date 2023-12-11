Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila deletes Instagram after Ayesha Khan accuses Bigg Boss contestant of 'two-timing'

Model and influencer Ayesha Khan recently accused a Bigg Boss 17 contestant of 'two-timing'. She didn't name the contestant, however, netizens feel Ayesha was talking about Munawar Faruqui.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, has found himself in the middle of controversy due to allegations by model and influencer Ayesha Khan. In a recent interview, Ayesha accused him of being in a relationship with her while already committed to another woman, Nazila Sitaishi.

Though she didn't name anyone, netizens are assuming that she is probably talking about Munawar only. Ayesha revealed that the Bigg Boss 17 contestant professed love for her before entering the house, claiming he had ended things with Nazila. She shared that the guy initially contacted her on social media, seemingly interested in casting her for a music video.

She said, "the video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like 'I love you'. "The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no'," she added.

Meanwhile, Nazila has deleted her Instagram profile and is not supporting Munawar. Earlier, she penned a cryptic note which read, ""One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say 'never meet your idols' because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV."

Social media users are reacting to the allegations, one of them wrote, "Usne kahi pe bhi Munawar ka naam nahi liya.." The second one said, "Nazila didn't even supported him in lockupp, either it's negative PR or she's talking about someone else. I know Munawar from last 4 years he's not that kind of person. So wait until ye khul ke name nhi leti or second side ki story samne nhi."

Earlier, Munawar, who has broken records on social media with over 1 million tweets, was seen having a conversation with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt. Rinku asked Munawar about how he lost his mother, to which he replied, "Suicide". Aishwarya then questioned what his age was when he faced this, "13 saal", he said.

Talking about the reasons as to why this happened, an emotional Munawar said: "Lot of reasons, unhappy married life was there, karza, there was a lot of debt on dad. My mother had a lot of debt too. It was humiliating at that time. It was a tough time. I left going to school. I used to work. Strange. It was a debt of only Rs. 3500."

He also recalled having limited meals in his childhood. "Since childhood, we had roti and dal in lunch. In dinner, we had the same lunch plus rice, we never had a third vegetable in our meals", he said. Munawar had also opened up about his tough childhood in his last reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra. He had won the Alt Balaji show last year.