Mouni Roy wishes Mandira Bedi her 51st birthday with wonderful photos and heartfelt note: 'You have a heart of gold'

The actress, television host, and fashion designer Mandira Bedi is celebrating her 51st birthday on Saturday, April 15. Her best friend Mouni Roy dropped some wonderful photos of the two ladies and penned a heartfelt note for the Shanti actress on her special occasion.

"My dearest M, I was going through our pictures and realised what a wonderful friendship we have had. What beautiful memories we have made together. All the trips, this entire journey has been so wonderful. On this special day, I want to take a moment to wish you a very happy birthday!", wrote Mouni.

The actress, who was last seen playing a negative role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, continued, "You are an amazing person and an inspiration to me. Your talent, grace, and dedication to your craft have made you one of the most respected artists in the country. Your ability to balance your career and motherhood is truly admirable and inspiring. But what makes you truly remarkable is the kindness and generosity you show to everyone around you. You have a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. Your friendship is something that I cherish dearly and I feel blessed to have you in my life."

Extending her wishes, Mouni concluded, "As you celebrate your birthday today, I want to wish you all the happiness, love, and success that you deserve. May your dreams continue to soar high and may you achieve all that you set out to do. May you always find joy and contentment in the simple things of life and may your heart be filled with gratitude for all the blessings that come your way. May this day be filled with lots of love, laughter, and wonderful memories that you will cherish for a lifetime. Here's to many more happy and healthy years. With love & warm wishes, M."

The Birthday Girl replied to her in the comments section writing, "Mouni. I’m so grateful for you. For your love. And for having you in my life.I treasure you", with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.



