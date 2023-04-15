Shah Rukh Khan teases Deepika Padukone asking her 'please kholo' in throwback viral video, says 'dirty sick people...'

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been paired opposite in four blockbuster films to date namely Om Shanti Om in which the actress made her Bollywood debut, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and recently in Pathaan. The two superstars share an amazing chemistry on screen and in real life too.

An old video from the Filmfare Awards 2013 is now going viral on the internet in which SRK is seen teasing Deepika as she comes on the stage with Priyanka Chopra to present the Best Debut Male award. As the two ladies come to the stage, the Piku actress says that the Fashion actress is dying to present the Best Actor award.

Then, Priyanka asks Deepika to open the envelope and says, "Chalo kholo (come on, open it)". Shah Rukh Khan, who is seen hosting the awards ceremony with Saif Ali Khan, jumps in between and says, "Please, Deepika kholo (Please open it, Deepika)", intending it a double-meaning joke making the entire audience laugh their hearts out. Seeing the audience's reaction, Shah Rukh says, "Dirty, Sick people. She said it, it was okay, but if I say it, it’s wrong?".

Though the clip ends there, we will not leave you with a cliffhanger and reveal to you that the Best Debut Male at the 58th Filmfare Awards 2013 was awarded to Ayushmann Khurrana for Vicky Donor. He defeated Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to bag the Black Lady statuette.

But that wasn't the only award that Ayushmann took home that night. He also won the Best Playback Singer Male award for crooning the lovely composition Paani Da Rang, which was also written and composed by him and Rochak Kohli. The film also marked Yami Gautam's debut in Bollywood.



