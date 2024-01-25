Mohsin Khan talks about Bigg Boss 17, reveals why he rejected reality show offer: 'Kisi ko maza...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Headlines

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

10 foods that are high in zinc

10 foods to increase red blood cells

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Aap itne boring…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Mohsin Khan talks about Bigg Boss 17, reveals why he rejected reality show offer: 'Kisi ko maza...' | Exclusive

Indian television's favourite on-screen beta, Kartik Goenka, aka Mohsin Khan, explained why he rejected the offer of Bigg Boss.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss is among the biggest reality shows in India. Celebs do look upon participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, Mohsin Khan has rejected participating in Bigg Boss, and he has reasons for it. While promoting his newly-released series, Jab Mila Tu, Mohsin opened up about Bigg Boss 17 and said that although he isn't following the show, he received updates from his family. Mohsin's family is a Bigg Boss fan and follows the show. 

In the exclusive conversation, Mohsin shared his views on Bigg Boss 17, and said, "Maine nahi dekha, but meri family pehle follow karti thi. Jabhi ghar aata tha shoot se toh chal raha hota tha. Maine utna samjha hai ki kaisa show, and yes may the best one win (I've not seen it, but my family has followed. Whenever I used to come back home, they would be watching it. I understood what the show was, and yes may the best one win)." When asked if he was ever approached for the show, Mohsin agreed and explained why he rejected the offer, "I was approached, but maine kabhi kiya nahi (I didn't do it). I think I'm going to be very shy for it (the show). Main chup-chap ek kone mein padha rahunga, kisi ko mazaa nahi aane wala (I would sit in a corner quietly, and no one will enjoy it)." 

Pratik and Eisha supported Abhishek Kumar for Bigg Boss 17

In the same conversation, Mohsin's co-stars, Eisha Singh and Pratik Sehajpal supported Abhishek Kumar to win Bigg Boss 17. Eisha, who has worked with Abhishek in Bekaboo said, "I'm supporting Abhishek, and I want him to win. I worked with him, and I know him personally. He's a great guy and he deserves to win. That guy has gone through so much. And trust me on this 'He's a very good guy at heart.' He's a proper Punjabi munda, and I want him to win."

Pratik Sehajpal explained that though he couldn't follow the current season much, he saw a genuine buzz for Abhishek on social media and among his friends. "Honestly maine social media pe Abhishek ka bahut dekha hai (I've seen a lot about Abhishek on social media). He's been very pumped up. Honestly, maine journey follow up nahi ki hai, so main koi prejudice ke hisaab se nahi bol raha hu yeh cheez, bas maine jitna dekha hai, mere dost kafi pasand kar rahe hai (I've not followed the journey. So I'm not expressing my view on any prejudice. My friends like him). So...may the best one win, and better one lose." Bigg Boss finale will happen on January 28, from 6 pm to 12 am. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers injury as her car meets accident

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

ICC honours Zimbabwe with Spirit of Cricket Award 2023 for this heartwarming on-field gesture - Watch

Laapataa Ladies trailer: Two young brides lost on train lead to hilarious misadventures in Kiran Rao's comeback film

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE