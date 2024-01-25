Mohsin Khan talks about Bigg Boss 17, reveals why he rejected reality show offer: 'Kisi ko maza...' | Exclusive

Indian television's favourite on-screen beta, Kartik Goenka, aka Mohsin Khan, explained why he rejected the offer of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss is among the biggest reality shows in India. Celebs do look upon participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, Mohsin Khan has rejected participating in Bigg Boss, and he has reasons for it. While promoting his newly-released series, Jab Mila Tu, Mohsin opened up about Bigg Boss 17 and said that although he isn't following the show, he received updates from his family. Mohsin's family is a Bigg Boss fan and follows the show.

In the exclusive conversation, Mohsin shared his views on Bigg Boss 17, and said, "Maine nahi dekha, but meri family pehle follow karti thi. Jabhi ghar aata tha shoot se toh chal raha hota tha. Maine utna samjha hai ki kaisa show, and yes may the best one win (I've not seen it, but my family has followed. Whenever I used to come back home, they would be watching it. I understood what the show was, and yes may the best one win)." When asked if he was ever approached for the show, Mohsin agreed and explained why he rejected the offer, "I was approached, but maine kabhi kiya nahi (I didn't do it). I think I'm going to be very shy for it (the show). Main chup-chap ek kone mein padha rahunga, kisi ko mazaa nahi aane wala (I would sit in a corner quietly, and no one will enjoy it)."

Pratik and Eisha supported Abhishek Kumar for Bigg Boss 17

In the same conversation, Mohsin's co-stars, Eisha Singh and Pratik Sehajpal supported Abhishek Kumar to win Bigg Boss 17. Eisha, who has worked with Abhishek in Bekaboo said, "I'm supporting Abhishek, and I want him to win. I worked with him, and I know him personally. He's a great guy and he deserves to win. That guy has gone through so much. And trust me on this 'He's a very good guy at heart.' He's a proper Punjabi munda, and I want him to win."

Pratik Sehajpal explained that though he couldn't follow the current season much, he saw a genuine buzz for Abhishek on social media and among his friends. "Honestly maine social media pe Abhishek ka bahut dekha hai (I've seen a lot about Abhishek on social media). He's been very pumped up. Honestly, maine journey follow up nahi ki hai, so main koi prejudice ke hisaab se nahi bol raha hu yeh cheez, bas maine jitna dekha hai, mere dost kafi pasand kar rahe hai (I've not followed the journey. So I'm not expressing my view on any prejudice. My friends like him). So...may the best one win, and better one lose." Bigg Boss finale will happen on January 28, from 6 pm to 12 am.