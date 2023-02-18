Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away at 56

Apart from Mirzapur, Shahnawaz Pradhan is also known for featuring projects like Aurangzeb, Phantom and 24 among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away at 56
Credit: Shahnawaz Pradhan/Instagram

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away at the age of 56. Shahnawaz breathed his last on Friday. The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Yashpal Sharma. Yashpal informed that Shahnawaz passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The unfortunate incident happened during an award function in Mumbai."Today attended this program in Mumbai... Everything was going great... Ridz Dime Darrell jis and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack... The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and taken to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away," Yashpal wrote on Instagram.

After learning about Shahnawaz's demise, Rajesh Tailang, who has worked with him in Mirzapur, took to Instagram and paid an emotional tribute. "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha (sic)," Rajesh wrote.

Apart from Mirzapur, Shahnawaz is also known for featuring projects like Aurangzeb, Phantom and 24 among others. (With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.