Mika Singh asks Elon Musk to unverify Vindu Dara Singh's Twitter profile, actor gives funny reply: 'Thoda maal de..'

Singer Mika Singh asks Twitter CEO Elon Musk to unverify profiles of actor Vindu Dara Singh, cricketer Suresh Raina, and music composer Vishal Dadlani. Vindu gives a funny reply to Mika.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

As Elon Musk made Twitter verification blue tick a premium service, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and others lost the badge as they didn't subscribe to blue tick. Singer Mika Singh is also complaining at the social networking site, not for the loss of his blue tick, but for his friends retaining the unique identification. 

Mika tweeted to Twitter CEO Elon Musk and stated that he is okay with the loss of his blue tick. But he requested him to remove the special tick of his friends, cricketer Suresh Raina, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Vindu Dara Singh from their respective Twitter profiles. He tweeted, "Good morning @elonmusk bhaaji sat sri Akal...  Eid Mubarak to you and your family..Bhaaji tussi mera account unverified karta,chalo koi gal ni, bhaaji my friends @ImRaina, @VishalDadlani, @RealVinduSingh abhi tak verified hai please inka bhi unverified kardo. I love you (Good morning @elonmusk brother. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Brother you made my account unverified that's fine. But my friends @ImRaina, @VishalDadlani, @RealVinduSingh are still verified. Please unverified their accounts as well. I love you)." He shared the tweet with a clip of his latest song Ali Ali.  

Here's the tweet

Vindu Dara Singh replied to Mika's concern and revealed that he has paid for the blue tick, and it's better if he also does the same as Elon Musk is recovering the huge investment he made for buying 'expensive' Twitter. Vindu wrote, "Paaji thoda maal de doh account bhi verified ho jayega te gaana vi lamba tweet ho jayega. Musk paaji nu recovery karni hai bahut mengha kharidiya hai Twitter (Brother spend some money your account will get verified and you could share longer videos. Musk is recovering the heavy investment he made for buying Twitter)." 

Here's Vindu's reply to Mika Singh

Apart from Mika Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor also shared their concern after losing their blue tick on Twitter. 

