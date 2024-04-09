Meet one of India’s highest-paid TV star, who sold toothpaste boxes for survival, struggled to get ration, now earns...

This actress, who once struggled to get even the basic ration, is now one of the highest-paid stars on television.

Many actresses, who went on to become a star, once struggled to even make ends meet. One such actress, who used to sell toothpaste boxes for survival, has now become one of the highest-paid stars on television.

The actress we are talking about became a household name by leading one successful daily soap for 6 years. Though there was a time when she struggled to even get the basic ration, and feed her pet, now she lives a luxurious life. She is none other than Divyanka Tripathi.

Divyanka Tripathi made her television debut with the reality show India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj wherein she was a contestant. However, she made her acting debut with the daily soap, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actress starred in several daily soaps and reality shows like Khana Khazana, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, and more, however, it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which earned her immense fame and made her a household name.

The actress revealed in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, that there was a time when she thought of picking any job just to get her monthly ration and feed her dog and said, "It is never a pleasant feeling. All you have to remind yourself is that this is not going to be permanent. You have to keep your hopes high, you have to keep trying. It has always come down to survival for me, there have been phases in time when I had to focus only on survival. My survival instincts would kick in that I should get any type of work, Rs 2000, 5000, anything. Just that my monthly ration should come, I had a dog at that time so I could buy his food, and bills should get paid, so for these small things, the daily struggle began. Then you pitch yourself to people, please give me anything even a small part would do."

She further revealed in the same interview that she used to save the toothpaste boxes and later sell them to earn money and said, "I would collect even the boxes of toothpaste, that iska bhi ek ek rupya aayega. I would keep it safe somewhere and then would sell that scarp and get money. You have to make your brain work. You have to find your ways to earn money.”

Well, now, Divyanka Tripathi is one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry who reportedly charges Rs 1-1.5 lakh per episode. According to reports, the actress leads a luxurious life with a net worth of over Rs 40 crore.