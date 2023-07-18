Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Know all about popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw the entry of two wildcard contestants, one of them was popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and the other was social media influencer, actress Aashika Bhatia. Now, another popular YouTuber, Dhruv Rathee is rumoured to be entering Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Who is Dhruv Rathee?

Dhruv Rathee is an Indian YouTuber, vlogger, and social activist who enjoys a huge fan following. born into a Hindu family in the state of Haryana, Dhruv Rathee completed his primary education in Haryana, went to Germany to pursue a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, followed by a master's degree in renewable energy from the same institution.

Dhruv Rathee career

Dhruv Rathee is popularly known for his videos on social, political, and environmental issues. The YouTuber enjoys a massive fan following with over 14.6 million subscribers across all channels. He has covered various political topics on his channel like the 2016 Uri attack, the 2016 Indian Line of Control strike, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetization, and the Gurmehar Kaur row.

The YouTuber also started another YouTube channel named Dhruv Rathee Vlogs, where he shares his international travel vlogs. Not only this, along with hosting shows like DW Travel of Deutsche Welle and Decode with Dhruv of Netflix India, he also hosts a podcast on Spotify called Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee.

Dhruv Rathee’s personal life

Dhruv Rathee married his long-time girlfriend Juli Lbr at the historic Belvedere Palace, in Vienna, Austria in November 2021. He currently resides in Germany and earns huge amounts through his YouTube videos.

Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav fight

For the unversed, Dhruv Rathee and Elvish Yadav have a history. The two got into a fight on social media when Elvish made a video on Dhruv in July 2021 wherein he accused him of several things.

Later, Elvish tweeted that because of Dhurve Rathee’s supporters, his video got demonetized to which Dhruv replied, “if tomorrow you get constipation, blame Dhruve Rathee. The duo had a word war on social media. So, it will be interesting to see what Dhruv has to offer in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar to host this season of Bigg Boss OTT. The show is grabbing headlines because of the controversial behavior, and statements of the contestants. The nominated contestants for this week are Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid who will be fighting for their survival in the house