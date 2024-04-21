Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Patna Shuklla: Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura attend success bash, inside photos go viral

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

IPL 2024: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru is wearing green jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Meet man, who became billionaire at age 80, runs Rs 23000 crore company, his business is…

7 benefits of eating garlic at night

5 summer foods to aid weight loss

Fruit juice vs fruit: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

After playing popular antogonist in shows like Mere Angne Mein, Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, and Karn Sangini, Charu Asopa will now quit Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana for her daughter.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Charu Asopa with Ziana
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Charu Asopa is a fine talent who proved her acting chops with shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. However, in the last few years, the actress was in the news for her troubled married life with Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen. The duo got married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Ziana in July 2022. 
 
Charu and Rajeev officially ended their marriage and got divorced in June 2023. Ever since their separation, Charu has been looking after Ziana as a single mother and struggled to manage her career and personal life. Last year Charu made a comeback on TV after a three-year maternity leave with Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. Now, as per the latest reports, the actress is leaving the show as she's unable to find a balance between work and personal life
 
While speaking to ETimes, Charu confirmed her exit from the show and said that since there was a lot of pressure she took the opportunity that came her way. The Tashan-e-Ishq actress further added that whenever she would come for the shoot, something would crop up at home demanding her immediate attention. Charu also asserted that there were days when Ziana was unwell, and the little one wanted her care and attention. 
 
Charu decided to face financial struggles for Ziana
 
The actress is aware that quitting a show and running a household as a single mother would put extreme pressure on her, but she's ready to face-it-all for Ziana. "As a single mother, I will have to face financial challenges, but I will have to take this step as a mother. I will cope by reducing my expenses, and working harder." Charu will now work as a social media influencer and will look out for weekend shows, and commercials. 
 
When Charu was struggling to find a home in Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

 
Last year in November, Charu uploaded a vlog in which she shared her struggle to find a home for herself. In the vlog, the actress broke down and said that building owners rejected her because she's a single mother. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock star in Lucknow Super Giants' dominating 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

This actor rejected Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, now regrets his decision

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

Meet woman who has managed Shah Rukh Khan's career for 12 years, her salary is...

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement