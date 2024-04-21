Meet actress who did top shows, became single mother after ugly divorce, now struggles financially, quit TV for...

After playing popular antogonist in shows like Mere Angne Mein, Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, and Karn Sangini, Charu Asopa will now quit Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana for her daughter.

Charu Asopa is a fine talent who proved her acting chops with shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. However, in the last few years, the actress was in the news for her troubled married life with Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen. The duo got married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Ziana in July 2022.

Charu and Rajeev officially ended their marriage and got divorced in June 2023. Ever since their separation, Charu has been looking after Ziana as a single mother and struggled to manage her career and personal life. Last year Charu made a comeback on TV after a three-year maternity leave with Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. Now, as per the latest reports, the actress is leaving the show as she's unable to find a balance between work and personal life

While speaking to ETimes, Charu confirmed her exit from the show and said that since there was a lot of pressure she took the opportunity that came her way. The Tashan-e-Ishq actress further added that whenever she would come for the shoot, something would crop up at home demanding her immediate attention. Charu also asserted that there were days when Ziana was unwell, and the little one wanted her care and attention.

Charu decided to face financial struggles for Ziana

The actress is aware that quitting a show and running a household as a single mother would put extreme pressure on her, but she's ready to face-it-all for Ziana. "As a single mother, I will have to face financial challenges, but I will have to take this step as a mother. I will cope by reducing my expenses, and working harder." Charu will now work as a social media influencer and will look out for weekend shows, and commercials.

When Charu was struggling to find a home in Mumbai

Last year in November, Charu uploaded a vlog in which she shared her struggle to find a home for herself. In the vlog, the actress broke down and said that building owners rejected her because she's a single mother.