Meet actress, who became start overnight, quit TV for Bollywood, gained weight after marriage, has now work for...

Many television actors who became a household name doing daily soaps, quit television for films, however, their careers in Bollywood failed to take off and they had to return to television and some even left acting. One such actress, who gained fame with just one show, later left the small screen for films.

The actress we are talking about shot to fame playing the role of Goddess Parvati in a popular television show and later decided to try her luck in films, however, failed to impress the audience. She is none other than Sonarika Bhadoria.

Sonarika Bhadoria was born and brought up in Mumbai and completed her graduation from Ruparel College. The actress made her acting debut in 2011 with Life OK's Tum Dena Saath Mera as Abhilasha, however, she grew to fame with the popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, wherein she essayed the role of goddess Parvati. The actress became an overnight star with the show.

However, soon after that, the actress decided to try her luck in films and made her big screen debut with the Telugu film Jadoogadu. The film was an average grosser, however, after this, she also starred in several other Telugu films which turned out to be box office successes. She then got an offer for her first-ever Bollywood film, Saansein, which also starred Rajneesh Duggal and Hiten Tejwani along with others in key roles. The film, however, failed to impress the audience. The very next year, she starred in a Tamil film, Indrajith, which also failed at the box office.

After this, the actress decided to make a comeback to television and starred opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali as Anarkali, however, the show went off air in three months. She also starred in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan, however, was not the lead actress. She made a comeback to the films in 2022 with Hindutva, which failed to impress the audience.

In 2024, the actress married her long-time boyfriend Vikas Parashar. The couple tied the knot in Ranthambore after dating for 8 years. However, the actress has not been seen in any of the television shows since 2019 and films since 2022. She revealed in an interview that after marriage she gained weight and revealed how her husband keeps her health in check.

The actress told Etimes, "A lot of times husbands, I don't know if they do it or they don't, but ever since we were dating also, he would always tell me that, ‘I feel like you're putting a little weight on your face and that won't look nice on camera. So you should sort of go down now. So he's the one who will also push me to eat good food and everything. But you know, when he thinks I'm sort of going overboard, he'll also pull me down. So I'm very lucky."

She further added how her husband is always worried about her work and said, "There was a bit of a break during the marriage prep. So he's like, what's happening with your work? Like, what do you want to do? Are you looking for new projects? So he'll always keep a tab and a check on that." The audience loved Sonarika Bhadoria as goddess Parvati alongside Mohit Raina's Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, however, now the fans are waiting for the actress to make a comeback.

