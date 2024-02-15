Meera Deosthale reveals why she quit Udaan after 3.5 years, says 'main 22 saal ke...' | Exclusive

After giving three and a half years to a popular show, why did Meera Deosthale quit Udaan? Read on to know the real reason by Chakor herself.

Actress Meera Deosthale continues backing content-driven series and she will soon be seen headlining the family drama Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. In her career, Meera gained popularity among the masses by playing Chakor Singh Rajvanshi in Udaan. Despite the fame she enjoyed for playing Chakor, Meera quit Udaan after three and a half years. After Meera's exit, she was replaced by Toral Rasputra.

Meera on quitting Udaan

Meera speaks to DNA India exclusively. In the conversation, Meera reveals why she quit Udaan after giving substantial years to the show. "Sometimes a show needs a certain kind of freshness, to move forward. And sometimes, you realise that contribution ends at a point. (Giving) 3 and a half years is a long time (to a show) is a long time, it's not a small thing."

Meera reveals the real reason behind her exit, and says, "At 22, I was playing a mother to a baby, then to an eight-year-old, and I was fine doing that. But the makers wanted to bring a leap in the show, and they wanted to bring a 22-year-old daughter. So I was at the same age, and I realised that it didn't suit my age. It was not about, 'Oh I don't want to play a mother on-screen'. I was happy playing a mother. Par main 22 saal ki baache maa nahi lagti hoon. Woh suit hi nahi hota. At that age, your skin is fresh, and no matter how much makeup you apply, it will lack authenticity. So, then I decided to explore more opportunities, and I moved out.

Meera about Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Meera shares that she deliberately takes a little gap before choosing a new project, as she wants to be a part of something 'good' that will reflect society. Talking about why he said yes to a show about the social evil dowry, Meera says, "When I was called for narration, I went with a hope that it will be interesting, but after listening to the script, I was in tears. I instantly thought that I had to do this show, but on television, we don't choose a project. Ultimately it's the call of the channels and the producers. So after auditioning for the part, I just hoped and prayed to crack this one. Yeh wala character mere liye hi bana hai." Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai launches on 19th February and will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television