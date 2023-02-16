Manul Chudasama to replace Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba, says 'I can never take her place, I just hope...'

Manul Chudasama-Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Tunisha Sharma, the lead actress of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on the set last year on December 24. Sheezan Khan, her ex-boyfriend and the show’s lead actor was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and has been in judicial custody since then.

After this huge controversy hit the Sony SAB show, the makers renamed it to Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, brought in Abhishek Nigam as Khan's replacement, and have now cast the Brij Ke Gopal actress Manul Chudasama as the new Princess Mariam replacing the late actress.

Talking about starring in Ali Baba, Munal told ETimes, "I am really grateful for the character and the show for choosing me. It is a surreal feeling to be a part of the show. This is my fourth show as a lead so there isn't any nervousness, instead, I am really excited to be a part of the show. I have already begun shooting."

She also stated that she can never take Tunisha's place as she added, "'Replacing' wouldn't be the right word. I am not replacing Tunisha but coming up with a fresh perspective on the character. I can never take Tunisha's place, she did an amazing job in the show and I just hope that people love the character and shower us with the same love that they did before."



Earlier, Abhishek had also shared his thoughts on taking Sheezan's place in Ali Baba as had told the same entertainment portal, "Irrespective of the nature of the replacement, comparisons are normal and inevitable. The audience finds it difficult to warm up to a new face. However, if you are diligent and portray the character with conviction, you will strike a chord with the viewers."

Now airing at 8 pm from Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB, Ali Baba - Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 will air at 7 pm from February 20.