Abhishek Nigam reveals he was 'nervous and scared initially' while shooting for Ali Baba after Tunisha Sharma's death

Abhishek Nigam also opened up about replacing Sheezan Khan in the fantasy television show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Abhishek Nigam/Instagram

The Sony SAB TV show Ali Baba has been in the news since its lead actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets on December 24 last year. Her ex-boyfriend and the show’s lead actor Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and has been in judicial custody since.

Sheezan has been replaced by Abhishek Nigam in the show which has now been renamed from Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul to Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2. After Tunisha's untimely demise, the cast and the crew moved to another location in Naigaon before returning to the original set in Vasai a few days ago. 

When Abhishek Nigam was asked if he felt 'uncomfortable' when he started shooting for the show, the actor told ETimes, "Uncomfortable se zyada, responsibility wala khayaal haavi tha. (More than being uncomfortable, I felt more responsible). I was nervous and scared initially because the decision to come on board was made overnight. Whenever I was nervous, the director and the cast encouraged me. Everyone has been supportive, warm, and understanding. They didn’t make me feel like a newcomer."

On replacing Sheezan Khan as the titular character, Abhishek stated that comparisons are natural and inevitable. "Irrespective of the nature of the replacement, comparisons are normal and inevitable. The audience finds it difficult to warm up to a new face. However, if you are diligent and portray the character with conviction, you will strike a chord with the viewer. Our thought process has been to infuse a fresh approach to the show. Though the core emotion has been retained, my character is different from the previous one. It is more energetic and quirkier", the actor said to the entertainment portal.

The show's makers have said that the hunt for a new actress is on but Tunisha’s character will not be recast. They are now focusing on bringing in a new character as the female lead opposite Abhishek Nigam.

