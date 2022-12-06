Search icon
Malaika Arora breaks down while discussing her marriage with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, reveals what went wrong

In the first episode of Moving In With Malaika, host Malaika Arora gave an up, close, and personal insight into her personal life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

As promised, Moving In With Malaika started with a bang. The new chat show gave an up, close and personal insight into Malaika Arora, and her private life. In the first episode, Malaika opened up about her failed marriage with Arbaaz Khan and stated that both of them are better persons after separation. 

While interacting with Farah Khan, Malaika stated that she was too young while getting married, and she took the decision of getting hitched, just because she wanted to get out of her house. Malaika even added, "Believe it or not Farah, I am the one who proposed. It was not Arbaaz, who proposed to me, it was the other way around." Farah is closely related to Arbaaz and Malaika, and the director added that both of them never tried to manipulate her to break ties with the other person.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years, and they ended their marriage in 2017. Together, they are co-parenting Arhaan, and Malaika holds high respect for Arbaaz. Farah told Malaika, "You got a very good husband, who let you work..." Arora interrupted and asserted, "Of course, he let me be the person I am." Farah added that Arbaaz used to get flack for what Malaika used to wear, and the latter added, "I feel, a lot of me that I am today is also because of him." Arora also stated why she decided to move on from her marriage. "I was very young. I think with time, I also changed. I wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt, that was missing, and I needed to move on. And, the only way I could do that... by letting go of certain relationships. And today we are better people." 

Malaika even stated that by the end of their marriage, they were getting strong negative vibes from each other. "We love and respect each other for the person we are. We have a child together, So that is something that will never change. But I think we are far better people now. (At one point) Towards the end, we were very irritable, angry, negative people." Even Farah added, "Till Dabangg (2010) you were fine, and then I also noticed the differences among you guys." Currently, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, and she doesn't give a damm about naysayers. "Every decision that I took in my life is completely worth it to where I am today. I don't know what the future holds for me," concluded Malaika.

 

