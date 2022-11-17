Moving In With Malaika: Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to trolls who target actress for her walk, age, outfits

Credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, on Thursday, dropped the trailer of her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. Sharing the trailer, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls who target her for her age, outfits, and walk.

In the trailer, Malaika Arora can be heard saying, “Hey guys, it’s Malaika, the woman everyone loves to talk about. No? I mean it, just see the comments below this video ek baar. Kya Kya pehenti hai, ye sab kya karti hai? Kuch bhi kro, people talk up. I break up, it’s breaking news. I move one, I am with my partner, I am trolled. My God damn walk, I am trolled. Bikini or evening gown, I am trolled. Comments aate hai ‘ma’am gharpe raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai. Sure, I am not getting any younger but you know what’s getting really old? These comments. These same old remarks, so I thought I will give everyone something new to talk about, show you a real Malaika.”

Watch the trailer below:

Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about - #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika, starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Celebs and netizens reacted to the post. Vj Anusha commented, “I want to Move in with Malaika.”Another social media user wrote, Dont worry kuch to log kahenge logo ka kaam hai kahna ..... beauty beyond stars ...ye jo kuch young log coments krte h yeh khud hi budde dikhenge aapki age pr aakr ... with all due respect love u loads .” The second one said, “Actually that’s needed specially for Indian society.” The fourth person commented, “no doubt she is looking beautiful.”

Read|Arbaaz Khan says being known as Salman Khan's brother or Malaika Arora's husband 'used to bother me'

Meanwhile, a section of people trolled her again in the comment box. One of them wrote, “are aunty baccho ko sambhaalne ki bhi umar ja chuki hai ab to sudhr jaao.” Another said, “aaj kal filter bhi yr... Still not interested.”