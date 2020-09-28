Makers of Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 14' clears the air on runtime of the show

Only a few days are left for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan. The show is aired at 10:30 pm slot on the weekdays while during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the superstar comes to the television sets of people at 9 pm. There were certain reports making the rounds that unlike every season, this time the runtime of the episodes will only be for half an hour.

However, the makers and the channel have denied the reports by releasing an official statement. It read as "The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting October 3, 2020."

Meanwhile, during the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, Salman revealed that coronavirus lockdown has been the longest break he has ever taken. The superstar stated, "My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did Maine Pyar Kiya and began working, every year I try and take a break from December 25 to January 3. But ever since I started doing Bigg Boss over the last 10 to 12 years, I would work a few days even in my holidays but I am happy doing that."

Bigg Boss 14 is likely to be stretched till three months.