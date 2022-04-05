Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey goes topless, fulfills her promise to fans

Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' has been the center of controversies since it started streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player in February. Poonam Pandey, who is one of the strongest contestants locked inside the jail, has been grabbing headlines with her shocking statements and bold behaviour.

The 'Nasha' actress was on the 'Lock Upp Chargesheet' last week as she was one of the nominated contestants and then, she had made a promise to the fans that she would remove her T-shirt on the camera if she gets saved through public voting. As the results were announced by the 'Manikarnika' actress herself on the Judgement Day episode on Sunday, April 3, Poonam received the highest number of votes.

In the Sunday episode itself, Poonam fulfilled her promise. She went topless in front of the camera in the absence of the other inmates. However, the model-actress didn't go completely nude as she was wearing her innerwear.





(Photo credit: IANS)

After her so-called publicity stunt, she was seen talking to the camera as she said, "Zyaada nahi kar sakti, I can’t break rules. This is a very beautiful platform and is watched by different age groups and I don’t want to do something jo logon ko bura large (that makes people unhappy) Promise bhi poori karni this aur limits bhi cross nahi karni this (I wanted to fulfill the promise, but at the same time, I didn’t want to cross any limits)".

She even showed her seductress side in the camera and continued, "Show ke baad aage main sab kuch karti hun na. Lekin main aapko is poorer hafte bhar bhar ke entertainment dungi (I will do everything after the show gets over. But this week I will give you full entertainment)."



Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi received the least number of votes but she was saved by the 'Panga' actress and the latter chose to eliminate Nisha Rawal from the show, who had been locked up inside the jail since Day 1. Twelve contestants remain in the show including Munawar Faruqui, Karanvir Bohra, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Saisha Shinde, and others.