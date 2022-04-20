Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui gets betrayed by Anjali Arora-Saisha Shinde, comedian breaks down to tears

Munawar Faruqui- Anjali Arora

Lock Upp witnessed one major shocking event in 'ticket to finale,' as Munawar Faruqui got ditched by two of his close associates, Anjali Arora and Saisha Shinde. The ticket to finale task took place between two teams. Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali and Saisha form a team, and Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah assemble another team. Munawar already planned their game with his team, but then during the task, Anjali and Saisha, Munawar's closest confidantes in the house, changed the plan and shocked him by saying that they don't him in their team. They eliminate him from the task, and he got shunned over their decision.

Munawar got so upset with Anjali-Saisha's flip that he started to cry, and Prince had to step him to console Faruqiui. Anjali even asked Payal Rohatgi to team up with her, to eliminate Shivam Sharma from finale task. From being an underdog to a dark horse, Anjali has played her game smartly, and she is proving to be unpredictable during the final days.

As the Kangana has dissolved teams, the individual gameplay has come into an effect, and this has brought some unexpected twists for many players. After this betrayal, it will be hard for Munawar to trust anybody. Maybe it's high time that he should concentrate on the individual gameplay.

Yesterday, Karan Kundrra evicted Zeeshan Khan and Kaaranvir Bohra from the game. Khan was eliminated on the basis of his abusive, violent behaviour with housemates, including Azma Fallah. Whereas, Bohra was eliminated for the second time from the show on the basis of the least number of audience votes. Karan was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behaviour are for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being.

As far as nomination are concerned, entire house is nominated for this week's eviction, except Prince Narula.