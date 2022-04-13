Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan attacks Azma Fallah's personal life, says 'mehnat ka khata hoon loot ke nahin'

Fights and controversies are synonyms to Lock Upp. There's never a dull day in the jail, and the jail mates usually get into loggerheads for any reason. However, here we are talking about one major fight that took place today, and it stunned the majority of jail mates. Azma Fallah and Zeeshan Khan had some arguments in the past, but this time, they both crossed their limits and took personal jibes at each other.

In the promo, we can see that during their argument Zeeshan mocks Azma Fallah, and he imitates her. Zeeshan calls Azma 'cheli' of Payal Rohatgi, and he further mocks her physical appearance by calling her a 'button.' Later, Zeeshan proudly boasts about himself saying, "Mein kama kar... mehnat ki khati hoon, teri tarah loot ke nahin Azma Fallah." Khan attacks Azma's personal life and further adds that even her parents would despise her. Azma tells him that his parent would be ashamed of him to which he replies, "Bikul nahi...kamaai mehnat ki hai...haraam ki nahi." Azma retaliates by pushing him away, and this takes the fight to another level.

Here's the promo

On the other hand, Anjali Arora becomes the secret spy of the house, and she targets her jail mates for the task. Anjali's secret task baffles Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, and Munawar Farqui. Anjali tries to maintain a straight face and blames Kaaranvir for creating a mess in the bathroom.

Check out the promo

Last week, wild card entry Vineet Kakar was eliminated for being the 'most inactive' person in the game. On the same occasion, Mandana Karimi saved herself by revealing one of her darkest secrets about having an affair with a 'well-known director' and even aborting their child. Karimi added that she took this harsh step, as the director wasn't ready to accept her with a child.