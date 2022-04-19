Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra eliminates Zeeshan Khan over his ugly fight with Azma Fallah

Karan Kundrra-Zeeshan Khan

Karan Kundrra has to enter Lock Upp again, and he eliminated Zeeshan Khan for his ugly, abusive fight with Azma Fallah. Khan lost his cool when provoked by Azma Fallah and got into an ugly fight with her causing havoc in the jail and proving to be dangerous for all contestants and that becomes the reason for Zeeshan's eviction.

It all started with Zeeshan having a heated-up argument with Azma after she passed an inaccurate statement about Zeeshan's girlfriend. This made Zeeshan angry and he started to scream at Azma. The fight went to the next level when Zeeshan started to destroy Azma's bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan's bed and threw away his protein powder. This only angered him more and his ensuing behaviour was way beyond acceptable norms.

The Jailor Karan Kundrra was apprised of the fight and the repercussions of Zeeshan's unacceptable behaviour are for all to see. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon and Karan will mince no words delivering this elimination. The Jailor is clear about his reaction to the unfortunate incident. This should send a tough warning to all other contestants that all stakeholders of Lock Upp will not tolerate anything that demeans or appears to be derogatory to another human being.

Even few days before, Zeeshan took a jibe at Azma Fallah, and he mocked her personal life too. In the episode, we saw that during their argument Zeeshan mocked Azma Fallah, and he imitated her. Zeeshan called Azma 'cheli' of Payal Rohatgi, and he further mocked her physical appearance by calling her a 'button.' Later, Zeeshan proudly boasted about himself saying, "Mein kama kar... mehnat ki khati hoon, teri tarah loot ke nahin Azma Fallah." Khan attacked Azma's personal life and further added that even her parents would despise her. Azma told him that his parent would be ashamed of him to which he replied, "Bikul nahi...kamaai mehnat ki hai...haraam ki nahi." Azma retaliated by pushing him away, and this took their fight to nasty level.