Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui admits he is married and has a son, fans shocked

Kangana Ranaut showed Munawar Faruqui a photo and asked him if he'd like to elaborate on the photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui admits he is married and has a son, fans shocked

Kangana Ranaut revealed Munawar Faruqui is married and has a child on Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. He didn't go into depth, but stated they've been living apart for more than a year and that the situation is currently in court.

Kangana showed Munawar Faruqui a photo and asked him if he'd like to elaborate on the photo that was circulating on social media. Kangana also inquired as to whether or not he was in the photograph.

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, was shown on the broadcast in a hazy manner, in which Munawar was seen posing with a woman and a child. Munawar was posing with his sister, the participants speculated. Munawar then said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."

Reacting to this, here’s what fans tweeted:

 

 

Kangana then stated that married guys are typically attractive to young women, possibly because they appear to be more understanding. She further claimed that they portray a helpless image and pretend to be stuck with the wife, when the reality may be quite different.

Munawar was also advised that he had the option of speaking or remaining silent, but that he might take advantage of the opportunity to explain his side of the tale and come clean.

According to Hindustan Times, Munawar said, “I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.