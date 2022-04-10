Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui admits he is married and has a son, fans shocked

Kangana Ranaut revealed Munawar Faruqui is married and has a child on Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. He didn't go into depth, but stated they've been living apart for more than a year and that the situation is currently in court.

Kangana showed Munawar Faruqui a photo and asked him if he'd like to elaborate on the photo that was circulating on social media. Kangana also inquired as to whether or not he was in the photograph.

The picture, which has gone viral on social media, was shown on the broadcast in a hazy manner, in which Munawar was seen posing with a woman and a child. Munawar was posing with his sister, the participants speculated. Munawar then said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."



Reacting to this, here’s what fans tweeted:

The same picture shown in a #LockUpp



How blindly fans were saying tht she's his sister, but #munawarfaruqui accepted tat she's his wife n kid



Now who's news is fake?



I feel munawar faked his personality in #LockUpp & his fans are blind pic.twitter.com/sSEgSmnUje — ChetanaNo Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) April 9, 2022

Sir you're doing great out there.

Make your child your strength instead of your weakness

May u lift the trophy and your son would be proud of u INSHAALLAH

You are a real life hero

MUNAWAR OWNING LOCKUPP #MUNAWARWINNINGHEARTS #MUNAWARFARUQUI

RESPECT

MORE POWER TO U SIR pic.twitter.com/o43Omorpvu — Tuba (@ToobaAl90600815) April 10, 2022

This person who makes us laugh is going through so much pain. For God's sake at least for now stop questioning him, love him for what he's.♡

" Mai Joker jaisa hasta takleef mein bhii"#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/i1gM4iJbXd — Mansii (@notswayedby) April 10, 2022

Kangana then stated that married guys are typically attractive to young women, possibly because they appear to be more understanding. She further claimed that they portray a helpless image and pretend to be stuck with the wife, when the reality may be quite different.

Munawar was also advised that he had the option of speaking or remaining silent, but that he might take advantage of the opportunity to explain his side of the tale and come clean.

According to Hindustan Times, Munawar said, “I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”