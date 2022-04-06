Lock Upp: Azma Fallah gets into nasty fight with Mandana Karimi, calls her 'loose motion'

‘Lock Upp’ contestant Azma Fallah got into a nasty fight with Mandana Karimi and called her ‘loose motion.’ Azma and Mandana had entered the show together as wildcards, however, they have been fighting for various reasons these days.

Azma also asked Mandana about her parents while fighting with her. She then said ‘oh haan ink otoh tune bachchpan me hi chodd dia tha.’ Hearing this Mandana got angry and started saying she will break her face if she involves her parents next time.

Watch:

A lot of people have reacted to the promo that was shared by the official page of Alt Balaji. One of them wrote, “Please Don’t make temptation to lockout someone in jholghar !! It’s totally unfair.” The second one mentioned, “Mandana ka game samjhe nhi aata ki vo overreact karti hai ya yeh sach mai asa hi for my view she is overreact but she is nice.”

Earlier, Mandana Karimi got upset with Payal Rohatgi as she misbehaved with Mandana and told her that "You are bitc**** behind your own mother."

Mandana also revealed that her parents have disowned her earlier but now things are fine in her family. Mandana feels that Payal is unnecessarily creating a hype about her relationship with her parents when everything is sorted in the family now.

Mandana told Paayal that: "I told you the details of what happened. I told her that my mom did not talk to me for six years. Now she is ok, all is well with my family. She is not here but now she is okay with the work I do."

Mandana explained the reason behind her argument with Paayal and shared: "I have been disowned by my own father and mother’s families."

Further, Mandana said what Paayal had told her: "She (Payal) is that kind of person that she told me `You are bitc**** behind your own mother." Later, Mandana was seen crying on the show. (With inputs from IANS)