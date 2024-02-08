Twitter
Krushna Abhishek confirms sister Arti Singh's wedding, reveals if Govinda will be invited: 'We have had a few...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha, calls it 'heap of lies'

Leopard attacks cyclist on busy road, old video goes viral

India does not trust US to lead; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley

Krushna Abhishek confirms sister Arti Singh's wedding, reveals if Govinda will be invited: 'We have had a few...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

Viral video: Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, internet reacts

8 protein rich vegetables

9 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate: which is better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Krushna Abhishek confirms sister Arti Singh's wedding, reveals if Govinda will be invited: 'We have had a few...'

Krushna Abhishek confirmed Aarti Singh's wedding and talked about Govinda at the launch of the 10th season of the show OMG! Yeh Mera India.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has confirmed the marriage of his sister, Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actress, Arti Singh to her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan at an event.

The two have been dating for a year and are likely to get married in either April or May. Krushna's confirmation of the news, which has been swirling in the media, came during the launch of the 10th season of the show OMG! Yeh Mera India. The show, which airs on History TV18, features the actor as the host.

Krushna Abhishek happily shared some big news about his sister, Arti Singh. He revealed that Arti is going to get married to her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. Krushna announced this exciting news during a fancy event that took place on a yacht and became the perfect moment for Krushna to spill the beans about Arti's wedding. When asked about the wedding details, Krushna hinted that there will be an official announcement later and jokingly said he hopes Arti keeps the expenses in check.

One special highlight is that Krushna confirmed that their uncle, Bollywood superstar Govinda, and aunt Sunita will be the first to receive the wedding invitation. Despite past disagreements, Krushna expressed confidence in their family's unity for Arti’s special day. He said, "Arre sabse pehla invite unko he jaayega kya baat kar rahe ho… he’s my mama, we have had a few disagreements that are a separate issue but the first wedding card will go to him and he will definitely attend the wedding. (Of course, the first invitation will go to him. What are you talking about? He's my uncle. While we may have had some disagreements, which is a separate matter, he will receive the initial wedding card)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arti Singh is thinking about having the wedding in April or May, depending on when she can book her preferred venue in Mumbai. Unlike the trend of having weddings at faraway places, Arti wants to celebrate close to home.

Last year, Krushna had indicated on Instagram that he was prepared to bury the hatchet. Describing his mama as an inspiration, Krushna shared a clip of Govinda dancing on a chat show to Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and noted, "Isse better video nahin ho sakta. Stage on fire." On the work front, Krushna was most recently seen as a guest on 'Bigg Boss 17'.

He is also seen playing the character of Sapna in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Arti has returned to acting three years after dramatically announcing she had slipped into depression because she was not getting work. She is essaying a negative character in Shemaroo Umang's 'Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani'.

(With inputs from IANS)

