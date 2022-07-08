Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh chooses Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oo Antava over Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip

File Photo

Koffee With Karan Season 7: It's safe to say that Koffee with Karan's return season was eagerly awaited. The show's controversy, rumours, and general antics have been missed for the past four years. People are happy that Karan Johar's programme has returned.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who identify as 'Sakhis,' were the first guests of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. During the show, Karan Johar asked Ranveer to decide which song, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Oo Antava or Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip, is hotter. The actor then chose Samantha, saying that he believed that Oo Antava was hotter and well-choreographed of the two, but thought Katrina was a better dancer.

For the unversed, Karan Johar addressed the "Boycott Bollywood" trend that has been prevalent on social media for the past two years in the first few minutes of the celebrity chat show.

Talking to Alia Bhatt, KJo said, “Alia, you and I were just discussing that we never thought this would happen. I never thought I would come back.” To this, Alia said, “Yeah. I didn’t think. I thought we are done. I was quite sad.” Then Ranveer asked, “Why?” and Bhatt, surprised, said, “Just… Like whatever happened. You know…”

Karan Johar also shared how the Hindi film industry was vilified. “We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot and it was not an easy time. And at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack.”

For the unversed, after a four-year hiatus, the renowned celebrity chat show is back with director Karan Johar as the host. The show has been a tremendous hit with the audience ever since it debuted on Star World on November 19, 2004, appealing to those who are curious about the private lives of Bollywood celebrities.