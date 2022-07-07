Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt reveals how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her for marriage

Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s first episode has already aired, and it stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar grilled the guests on their movies as well as their personal lives at the beginning of the evening.

As everyone is aware, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently became husband and wife. Many people have wondered how the proposal took place. The proposal occurred at a location that is dear to their hearts, Alia revealed while talking about specifics about the same.

The actress reveals that since the wedding was getting postponed, they stopped talking about it and chose to follow their gut instinct and stop talking about it. She claimed that Ranbir kept it a secret from everyone, which caught her off guard because she had not anticipated it. She continued by saying that he even succeeded in hiding photographers while getting gorgeous pictures.

For the unversed, after a four-year hiatus, the renowned celebrity chat show is back with director Karan Johar as the host. The show has been a tremendous hit with the audience ever since it debuted on Star World on November 19, 2004, appealing to those who are curious about the private lives of Bollywood celebrities.

Star World won't be airing Koffee With Karan Season 7 this year. The celebrity discussion show will, however, debut on Disney+ Hotstar at 7 o'clock this time. For US viewers, Koffee With Karan 7 will also be accessible via the Hulu app.

The show's July 7 premiere date was announced by Karan Johar on June 19 in a video that featured actors from prior seasons. It included Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others in addition to Shah Rukh Khan.



This year, the show will feature appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.