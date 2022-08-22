Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to get married soon? Know what Shahid Kapoor said

File Photo

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani will join Shahid Kapoor on Karan Johar's controversial chat show Koffee With Karan 7. They both starred in the film Kabir Singh. Sidharth Malhotra almost made his relationship with Kiara Advani official in the most recent episode. In a new teaser released by Karan on Monday, Shahid gives the hint that Kiara and Sidharth will probably tie the knot shortly.

When KJo questioned Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra in the teaser, Kiara said that she "wasn't denying or accepting the relationship." She continued, using air quotes to say, "We are more than close friends." "Be ready for a huge announcement sometime, and it's not a movie," Shahid said. Shahid said that Kiara and Sidharth make a "good looking" couple. They will have beautiful children, Karan continued, "Bachche kamaal ke honge."

Karan Johar asks Shahid, 'one thing that he misses about being single’. To which he answers ‘apart from women?’ and starts laughing.

For the unversed, Kiara and Shahid together appeared in Kabir SIngh. In a recent interview, the actress defended her character and said that she didn't believe Preeti tolerated Kabir's problematic behaviour and toxic masculinity. Talking to Grazia India, Kiara said, "As an actor, wouldn't you always want to be versatile? I don't think I can let my judgements come in the way of any character that is grey? If I play a murderer in my next movie, does that make me one? It's hypocritical to praise actors who otherwise play a grey shade and then criticise them when they play a grey shade of a regular character."