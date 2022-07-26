Koffee with Karan 7: Rahul Khanna reacts after Janhvi Kapoor says she often stalks him on social media

Credit: Janhvi Kapoor-Rahul Khanna/Instagram

Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan Season 7. During the question-answer round, Janhvi confessed that she often stalks actor turned entrepreneur Rahul Khanna on social media.

The actress also revealed that he finds Rahul Khanna hot. Rahul Khanna has reacted to Janhvi Kapoor stalking her while speaking to News18. He said that Janhvi Kapoor is ‘sweet and confident.’ He stated, “I haven’t actually seen the show but I was thoroughly updated by every one of Janhvi’s comment. It’s so sweet of her to say it. I don’t think I have met her but I know her father (Boney Kapoor) very well.”

Rahul also talked about Janhvi Kapoor’s late mother, Sridevi, and said, “I have also met her mother when she was shooting with my dad (Vinod Khanna) on a film set many years ago. I remember her being a classic introvert and I guess that is what connected me with her as I am an introvert too. I am sure wherever she is, she’d be very proud of Janhvi. What a sweet and confident girl she has turned out to be.”

For the unversed, three episodes of Koffee with Karan season 7 have been released. The first episode featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared on the second episode. While Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after appearing as the third guest on Karan Johar’s show.

Meanwhile, Karan asked Sara Ali Khan, 'who is her crush or the person she wants to date today.' To which Sara replied, 'no..no..no.' After a few seconds, Sara was heard talking Vijay Deverakonda's name. Karan Johar asks Janhvi Kapoor if she is 'with Vijay Deverakonda'. Hearing this, Sara started asking her, 'you like Vijay Deverakonda'? Janhvi couldn't stop laughing, she said 'what is this yaar.'