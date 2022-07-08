Alia Bhatt wishes soon-to-be dadi maa Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, shares UNSEEN photo from haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, on Friday took to her Instagram Stories to drop an adorable photo with her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, on the occasion of latter's birthday.

Sharing an unseen photo from what seems like her haldi ceremony, Alia Bhatt wrote alongside it, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa....love you so so much!!"

In the photo, both Alia and Neetu Kapoor are seen dressed in yellow attires. Neetu is seen giving Alia a kiss on her forehead and extending her blessing to her daughter-in-law.

On June 27, Alia had dropped a photo on her Instagram handle announcing she's expecting her first baby. Alongside a photo from the hospital in which Alia is seen happily looking at a monitor on which a heart emoji has been placed to conceal the actual sonography output, the actress wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Ranbir Kapoor, with his back towards the camera, is seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the monitor as well. In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub. In response to Alia's post, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Alia and Ranbir had been fallen in love on the sets of Brahmastra and were dating for nearly 4 years before finally taking the plunge and exchanging the solemn vows earlier in April this year.

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will be soon seen making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Shamshera which is slated for a release on July 22.

The two together will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, all set for a release on September 9, 2022.