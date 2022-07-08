'Ghar mein ghus kar mara tha': Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar, calls her KWK episode 'surgical strike'

Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut/File photos

That actor Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker-producer Karan Johar have been at loggerheads with each other since time immemorial is a well-known fact. It all started when Kangana graced Karan Johar's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan in season 5 and took potshots at him. Now, amid the return of Koffee With Karan with season 7, on Thursday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a message for the filmmaker, whom she reffered to as 'Papa Jo'.

"Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo... but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv," Kangana wrote. She put another picture and wrote, "I have made him more popular than all his work put together".

As seen in the picture, Kangana put a still of herself sitting on the 'Koffee' couch. In season 5 of the episode Kangana appeared in, she was joined by her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. The episode was one of the most explosive ones. It was her debut on the show and was quite an eventful one. It was in this episode that she dropped the 'N-bomb'!

Kangana accused Karan of being a "flag bearer of nepotism", leaving him speechless. She dropped several truth bombs in the episode and even called him "movie mafia". The episode was, needless to say, brutal and was talked about for quite some time. It even sparked the nepotism debate in the film industry.

After this episode, Kangana and Karan publically locked horns and have ever since exchanged a lot of unpleasant remarks toward each other on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, Karan talked about being trolled and abused post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, who faced a lot of backlash on social media for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' finally opened up about being trolled on the very first episode of the season.

"A lot I went through and it was not an easy time, and at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point of time, I also thought that I was never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack. I don't know, but there is a snake emoji that comes with KJo, either they call me 'GayJo' or the snake comes out and I don't know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don't know and want to tell everyone that I am far from one, in fact, I am scared of them" Karan added to his statement on Koffee With Karan season 7.

The first episode featured stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The show aired on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar at 7 p.m.